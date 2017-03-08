Crytek sells of Black Sea studio to S...

Crytek sells of Black Sea studio to Sega, Total War creators

Sega Europe and Creative Assembly have acquired Crytek's Sofia, Bulgaria-based Black Sea Studio, according to an announcement from Crytek. The studio, previously known as Crytek Black Sea, will now operate as Creative Assembly Sofia.

