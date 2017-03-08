'Cries From Syria' director hopes film 'teaches us to love' Syria's refugee children
Documentary filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky would like the audience for his new film, "Cries from Syria," to keep in mind that chaos such as that seen in the embattled country is not just limited to the Middle East. "People watching the movie need to stop taking for granted essential values that we believe in," Mr. Afineevsky told The Washington Times, adding that such essentials as freedom of speech can be lost if people in the West are not careful.
