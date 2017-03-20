Belgium arrests man trying to drive d...

Belgium arrests man trying to drive down shopping street at high speed

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Police in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp said on Thursday they had detained a man who tried to enter the main pedestrianized shopping street in a car at high speed, adding security in the city would be stepped up. "At about 11 a.m. this morning a vehicle entered De Meir at high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away," a police spokesman told a news conference, referring to the street name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Wed The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC