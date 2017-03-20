Belgium arrests man trying to drive down shopping street at high speed

Police in the northern Belgian city of Antwerp said on Thursday they had detained a man who tried to enter the main pedestrianized shopping street in a car at high speed, adding security in the city would be stepped up. "At about 11 a.m. this morning a vehicle entered De Meir at high speed due to which pedestrians had to jump away," a police spokesman told a news conference, referring to the street name.

