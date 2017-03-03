As Ukraine railroad blockade continues, tension simmers on both sides of the tracks

Activists walk along carriages loaded with coal from the occupied territories which they blocked at Kryvyi Torets station in the village of Shcherbivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 14, 2017. It has been almost a month since Ukrainian nationalists began preventing coal shipments from the breakaway "republics" in the eastern part of the country by choking off all railroad traffic in what they are calling a blockade.

