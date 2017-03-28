A Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in R...

A Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia just won a Freedom to Write Award

5 hrs ago

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov gestures from a defendant's box as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov It's an honor that comes with a heavy dose of irony - PEN America just awarded its Freedom to Write Award to the acclaimed Ukrainian writer and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned in Russia.

