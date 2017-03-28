A Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia just won a Freedom to Write Award

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov gestures from a defendant's box as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov It's an honor that comes with a heavy dose of irony - PEN America just awarded its Freedom to Write Award to the acclaimed Ukrainian writer and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned in Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.