A Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia just won a Freedom to Write Award
Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov gestures from a defendant's box as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov It's an honor that comes with a heavy dose of irony - PEN America just awarded its Freedom to Write Award to the acclaimed Ukrainian writer and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned in Russia.
