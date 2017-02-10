Worldview: Rubin: Force Trump to see truth about Putin
Trudy Rubin's Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|34 min
|romant
|5,447
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|40 min
|George
|155
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,830
|Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ...
|3 hr
|George
|7
|In Canada, refugees find kindness lacking elsew...
|3 hr
|George
|3
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|BIKSU
|1,140
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Enter
|6,440
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC