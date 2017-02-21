We Are The Dwarves Released on Xbox One
A single-player game where action slasher is successfully mixed with tactical gameplay and unique story is well told through replayable levels Whale Rock Games , a game studio from Kiev, Ukraine, has announced that We Are The Dwarves! , initially released for Windows, Linux and Mac, is also available now on Xbox One. This is a real-time tactics that has you directing three unique space-faring dwarves as they explore the farthest reaches of The Universe of Eternal Stone, avoiding danger and battling alien foes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GamersHell.com.
