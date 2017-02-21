Watch: Official Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'Cries From Syria'
"War was never our choice. We were forced into war." HBO has debuted an official trailer for the powerful documentary titled Cries From Syria , described as a "searing, comprehensive account of the Syrian war from the inside out."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Firstshowing.net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|About time
|91
|Sending weapons to Ukraine will soon be irrelevant (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|About time
|430
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|6,471
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|12 hr
|About time
|33
|Is Vladimir Putin Another Adolf Hitler? (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|nopervs allowed
|3,313
|Why should UK taxpayers foot the bill for Ukrai... (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC