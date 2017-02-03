Volyn Fund Company - sponsor of the c...

Volyn Fund Company - sponsor of the conference "Soybeans and...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agricultural Market

Volyn Fund Company became a sponsor of the international conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use", which takes place in Kiev on February 15, 2017 , within frames of the exhibition "Grain technologies - 2017". Since 1993, Volyn Fund Company has been working on the Ukrainian agrarian market, and proposing a wide range of goods and services required by agricultural producers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 min CCCC 1,715
News The United States abandons Ukraine 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 10
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr Enter 6,425
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 18
News What keeps Putin awake at night? 13 hr just a guy i knew 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 16 hr romant 5,426
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 19 hr Porky is a ciminal 89
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC