Volyn Fund Company - sponsor of the conference "Soybeans and...

Volyn Fund Company became a sponsor of the international conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use", which takes place in Kiev on February 15, 2017 , within frames of the exhibition "Grain technologies - 2017". Since 1993, Volyn Fund Company has been working on the Ukrainian agrarian market, and proposing a wide range of goods and services required by agricultural producers.

