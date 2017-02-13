VOA Serves New Russian-Language Fare ...

VOA Serves New Russian-Language Fare to Counter Putin Info Diet

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

For audiences steeped in government-controlled news offerings in and around Russia, the recent threat of "fake news" is as worrisome as in the United States. That's one reason U.S. broadcasters at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty launched Current Time TV , a new 24/7 digital Russian-language network that as of last week was going full steam following a "soft launch" in early October to allow time to polish the product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama and Ukraine 12 min NAZI RUSSIA 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 45 min Enter 6,448
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr CHICKEN TRUMP 162
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,845
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr Max 1,141
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,456
News Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest 6 hr Parden Pard 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC