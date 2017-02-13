VOA Serves New Russian-Language Fare to Counter Putin Info Diet

For audiences steeped in government-controlled news offerings in and around Russia, the recent threat of "fake news" is as worrisome as in the United States. That's one reason U.S. broadcasters at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty launched Current Time TV , a new 24/7 digital Russian-language network that as of last week was going full steam following a "soft launch" in early October to allow time to polish the product.

