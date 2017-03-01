US diplomats backing Balkan republics...

US diplomats backing Balkan republics against suspected Russia meddling

16 hrs ago

Even as President Donald Trump seeks to improve relations with Russia, the State Department is countering overtures by Moscow in one of its former satellite regions, the Balkans. State Department spokesman Mark Toner on Tuesday called for Macedonia, one of the former republics of the now-defunct Yugoslavia, to urgently put together a government.

Chicago, IL

