US diplomats backing Balkan republics against suspected Russia meddling
Even as President Donald Trump seeks to improve relations with Russia, the State Department is countering overtures by Moscow in one of its former satellite regions, the Balkans. State Department spokesman Mark Toner on Tuesday called for Macedonia, one of the former republics of the now-defunct Yugoslavia, to urgently put together a government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Advents
|208
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|Mon
|Advents
|488
|Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court
|Mon
|Advents
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Mon
|Advents
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC