UNICEF: 1 mln children need aid in "invisible emergency" in Ukraine
As the conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its fourth year, about 1 million children are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, nearly double the number this time last year, the UN Children's Fund said on Friday. The increase -- an additional 420,000 girls and boys -- is due to the continued fighting and the steady deterioration of life in eastern Ukraine, the UN agency said in a press release.
