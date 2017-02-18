UNICEF: 1 mln children need aid in "i...

UNICEF: 1 mln children need aid in "invisible emergency" in Ukraine

Read more: Xinhuanet

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its fourth year, about 1 million children are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, nearly double the number this time last year, the UN Children's Fund said on Friday. The increase -- an additional 420,000 girls and boys -- is due to the continued fighting and the steady deterioration of life in eastern Ukraine, the UN agency said in a press release.

Ukraine

