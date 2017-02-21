Ukrainian tycoon Firtash released on bail in Vienna

A Vienna court granted Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash bail on Friday, three days after a decision to extradite him to the United States on bribery allegations and his arrest on charges of money-laundering in Spain. Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, his wife Lada and lawyer Dieter Boehmdorfer arrive at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.