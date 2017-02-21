Ukrainian tycoon Firtash released on ...

Ukrainian tycoon Firtash released on bail in Vienna

A Vienna court granted Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash bail on Friday, three days after a decision to extradite him to the United States on bribery allegations and his arrest on charges of money-laundering in Spain. Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, his wife Lada and lawyer Dieter Boehmdorfer arrive at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017.

