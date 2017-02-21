Ukrainian tycoon Firtash released on bail in Vienna
A Vienna court granted Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash bail on Friday, three days after a decision to extradite him to the United States on bribery allegations and his arrest on charges of money-laundering in Spain. Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, his wife Lada and lawyer Dieter Boehmdorfer arrive at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|484
|Obama and Ukraine
|3 hr
|Advents
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|About time
|1,146
|Forums removed
|3 hr
|About time
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|About time
|1,893
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|4 hr
|About time
|323
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|6 hr
|About time
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC