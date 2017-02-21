Ukrainian right-wing groups stage anti-government rally in Kiev

Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters take part in the so-called March of Dignity, marking the third anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests, in Kiev, Ukraine, February 22, 2017. Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters take part in the so-called March of Dignity, marking the third anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests, in Kiev, Ukraine, February 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.