Ukrainian MP plans to travel to Washington to push peace plan

17 hrs ago

Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Artemenko watches a news conference of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak at his office in Kiev, Ukraine, February 21, 2017. A Ukrainian lawmaker who proposed an alternative plan for peace with Russian-backed separatists to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration told Reuters on Tuesday he plans to travel to Washington to present the proposal publicly.

