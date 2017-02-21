Ukrainian lawmaker visits rebel east, urges prisoner release
In this file photo dated Monday, July 11, 2016, Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko arrives for a meeting with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite in the Presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, released last month after two years in a Russian prison. According to reports Friday Feb. 24, 2017, Savchenko has visited a prison in the rebel-held eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka to meet with Ukrainian prisoners there, a trip that has irked many in Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|53 min
|Whogivesachit
|487
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Zeppelin
|60
|IQ of Ukrainians (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Zeppelin
|44
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|11 hr
|About time
|2
|Obama and Ukraine
|16 hr
|Advents
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|About time
|1,146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC