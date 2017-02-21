Ukrainian lawmaker visits rebel east, urges prisoner release

In this file photo dated Monday, July 11, 2016, Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko arrives for a meeting with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite in the Presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, released last month after two years in a Russian prison. According to reports Friday Feb. 24, 2017, Savchenko has visited a prison in the rebel-held eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka to meet with Ukrainian prisoners there, a trip that has irked many in Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.