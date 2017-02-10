Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave
A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country. In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m. "Nothing was explained ... I had to spend the night in a cell," he wrote.
