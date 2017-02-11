Ukrainian Author Seized in Belarus, Ordered to Leave
A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country. In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m. "Nothing was explained ... I had to spend the night in a cell," he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|Reply
|145
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,801
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|George
|6,438
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|20 hr
|SoulGardener
|13
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Thu
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 8
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|Feb 8
|George
|20
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC