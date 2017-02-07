Ukrainian ambassador says Azerbaijan ...

Ukrainian ambassador says Azerbaijan important in replacing Russian oil supply

Read more: Xinhuanet

Azerbaijan has a strategic importance to Ukraine in terms of a replacement of Russian oil with that from Azerbaijan, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Aleksandr Mishchenko told local TREND news agency here on Monday. The diplomat said that in the future Ukraine may also opt for Azerbaijani gas, adding that Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has been successfully operating in Ukraine.

Ukraine

