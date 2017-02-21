Ukraine: weather impact on agricultur...

Ukraine: weather impact on agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of February 2017

In the first ten days of February 2017, Ukraine demonstrated significant variances in air temperature, due to the influence of different meteorological processes. In the second half of the reporting period, the anticyclone from the north influenced the weather conditions in most oblasts, which resulted in development of very cold weather, especially in the north-eastern part of the country.

Chicago, IL

