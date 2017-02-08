Ukraine separatist leader 'Givi' kill...

Ukraine separatist leader 'Givi' killed in bomb explosion

He died when a bomb exploded in his Donetsk office, separatist authorities and a source with ties to its paramilitary ranks told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty . The Ukrainian Security Service withheld confirmation of Givi's death.

Ukraine

