Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Military Transport Plane Over Black Sea
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said no one was injured in the incident and the Antonov An-26 returned safely to base despite being hit several times. Ukrainian military authorities say that an unarmed military transport plane was hit by antiaircraft fire from a Russian naval vessel over a disputed area of the Black Sea.
