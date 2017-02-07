Ukraine needs to enforce US sanctions on Iran

The Ukrainian State Border Guard seized anti-tank missile components, reportedly the AT-4 Spigot, destined for Iran on Jan. 19. The weapons were concealed in the cargo section of a UM Airlines flight from Kiev to Tehran. Ukraine deserves praise for capturing the illicit cargo, but Kiev continues to let Iran use its aviation sector to evade a U.N.-implemented sanctioned international arms embargo and Western sanctions.

