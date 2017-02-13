Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of...

Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy

There are 1 comment on the Korea Herald story from Yesterday, titled Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy. In it, Korea Herald reports that:

Marking the silver jubilee of diplomatic ties this year, Ukraine and Korea have laid a solid foundation for a wide array of future-oriented cooperation, Ukraine's top envoy to Korea said last week. Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Marmazov, who nears the end of his post after five years, said the past 25 years of bilateral cooperation have sowed the seedbeds of growth in infrastructure, agriculture, construction, energy, science and technology, education and tourism.

UKRAINE WINS THE PEACE

Surrey, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
Great!

Holubtsi and perohe for Korea, Galbi and Kimchi for Ukraine!
Ukraine

