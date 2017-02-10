Ukraine intends to initiate Baku-Odessa direct flights
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ukraine intends to initiate Baku-Odessa direct flights in summer as part of mutual development of tourist trips, Vadim Sidyachenko, first secretary for economic affairs of the Ukrainian embassy in Azerbaijan, told Trend. "We organized a press tour for Azerbaijani journalists to Odessa in November, but the flight was made through Kiev," he added.
