Ukraine central bank denies reports of governor's resignation

Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Earlier on Monday, news agency RBK quoted sources close to President Petro Poroshenko as saying that Gontareva had submitted a letter of resignation to the president and that it had been accepted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.