Ukraine central bank denies reports of governor's resignation
Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Earlier on Monday, news agency RBK quoted sources close to President Petro Poroshenko as saying that Gontareva had submitted a letter of resignation to the president and that it had been accepted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|23 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|60
|IQ of Ukrainians (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|44
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Sat
|About time
|2
|Obama and Ukraine
|Fri
|Advents
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|About time
|1,146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC