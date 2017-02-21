Ukraine ceasefire: No signs of weapon...

Ukraine ceasefire: No signs of weapons withdrawal, official says

Peace in Eastern Ukraine remains tenuous as a spate of violations of a newly implemented ceasefire continued overnight into Wednesday. On Tuesday, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said the ceasefire wasn't having the effect that his organization was hoping.

Chicago, IL

