U.S. does not shortchange Christian refugees
The crux of the constitutional challenge to President Donald Trump 's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program and barring entry to nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries is whether he intended to establish a preference for Christians and against Muslims in U.S. immigration and refugee policies. On Feb. 9, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said that it was well within the court's purview to look beyond the text of the executive order itself to discern the president's intent to favor one religion over another.
