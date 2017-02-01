U.N. says team attacked on Nigeria-Ca...

U.N. says team attacked on Nigeria-Cameroon border, five dead

An armed group attacked a U.N. technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, killing five people and wounding several, the United Nations Office for West Africa said on Wednesday. The attack occurred on Tuesday at around 1400 local time near the Cameroonian border town of Kontcha, the statement said.

Ukraine

