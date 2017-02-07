Turkish foreign minister set to visit Ukraine
Turkish Foreign Minister MevlA1 4t A avuAYoAYlu will pay a visit to Ukraine on Feb. 9 and 10 on the occasion of the fifth meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Feb. 8. A avuAYoAYlu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Pavlo Klimkin, will review all dimensions of bilateral relations and discuss new cooperation opportunities, the statement said. "The two sides will have a comprehensive exchange of views on current regional and international issues with a special emphasis on the situation of Crimean Tatars as well as the recent developments in the eastern regions of Ukraine," it added.
