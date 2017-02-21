Trump's envoy at UN issues stern warning to Russia, backs NATO
US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday said the United States is ready to improve ties with Russia but will not compromise on its support for NATO and the European Union. Haley told a Security Council debate on conflicts in Europe that "Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine" were among the most serious challenges facing the continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Tue
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Feb 18
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC