Thousands of children out of school as classrooms shelled in eastern Ukraine a " UNICEF
On 26 January, Angelina, 10, a fourth grade student, writes on the blackboard during the class in Marinka school No. 2 in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|1 hr
|George
|15
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|George
|107
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|2 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,435
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|George
|22
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|George
|1,745
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|Enter
|6,426
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC