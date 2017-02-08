The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia in Syria
Donald Trump wants to make a partner of Russia in Syria. One of Trump's most consistently expressed foreign policy ideas, both during the campaign and now since his election, is that the United States and Russia are natural counterterrorism allies, and that the obvious place to begin such cooperation is in Syria, against the Islamic State.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Surrey, Canada
#1 4 hrs ago
Seems unwise to ally yourself with these Russian War Criminals and Terrorists.
#2 3 hrs ago
The one thing the editorial conveniently ignores is the fact that it was Obama and Clinton that created the situation and the power vacuum in Syria that Muslim terrorist have filled. Just like they did in Iraq after Dubya overthrew Saddam. The only difference is that Obama and Clinton failed to overthrow the Syrian government and instead created an on going civil war causing years of suffering and increased anti-US sentiment in Syria and great propaganda to recruit Jihadists.
The solution to cleaning up the Obama Clinton mess in Syria is not simple but the fact is that the U.S. can't do a thing to stabilize Syria without the cooperation of Russia. Making assumptions on what Trump will do and then speculating on what will happen IF the actions you predict are taken is just more anti-Trump Tribune propaganda.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#3 2 hrs ago
What a pantload! Assad was using poison gas against his own people decades ago! Keep your garbage alternative facts" to yourself, Trumptard!
You will have to try much harder to justify America betraying its long-standing alliances to cozy up to Russian Fascist War Criminals!
#4 2 hrs ago
When a president makes a decision to help overthrow a foreign government the way Bush and Obama have done they need to own the results. Bush succeeded in his government overthrow and Iraq is still in disarray that over a decade of "solutions" has not resolved. With Syria Obama failed in the overthrow and left a mess resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and immeasurable suffering that may continue for years. With Russia involved we need to either work with them, fight them or get out. Antagonizing Putin as the Democrats have been bent on doing since Trump was nominated will not help the innocent people of Syria anymore than Obama did by backing rebels and terrorists.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#5 1 hr ago
So allying America with a scummy fascist criminal like Fuhrer Putin, and losing all the real allies in the process, is a solution?
You actually need to think this thru instead of blindly following the bumbling amateur So-called-President Trump off a cliff......
#6 58 min ago
So which of our allies support Muslim terrorism and why would we want them as our allies in the first place?
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#7 31 min ago
None of them, of course.
Why would you want Russian Fascist War Criminals as allies? Because they will pretend to respect So-Called-President Trump when he does something stupid and we won't?
#8 21 min ago
So we won't lose any allies after all. In fact the only group that will be upset if we join with Russia to fight Muslim terrorist are Muslim terrorist, their supporters and brain washed idiots.
