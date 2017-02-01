The Art of the Deal - Why Putin needs one more than Trump
In his book, 'Art of the Deal,' Donald Trump said the best deals were ones where both sides got something they wanted. His credo, applied to a potential U.S.-Russia deal, flags an awkward truth for Vladimir Putin: He wants more from Trump than vice versa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Horacio
|6,410
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,404
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|2 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|64
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,614
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|5 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC