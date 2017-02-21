Takes on the World: Jeff Blankfort: News/Op: Liberals Hypocrisy re Russia, Segment 1
Blankfort opens noting this is 3rd anniversary of success of US orchestrated coup in Ukraine, when Yanukovich fled Kiev, then attacks NPR for pushing non-stop for confrontation with Russia as it did for war on Iraq. He then goes on to rip Michael Moore, Bill Moyers and the liberal organizations and websites that are demanding, like them, a special commission to investigate alleged Russian meddling in US election: Common Cause, Common Dreams, AlterNet, Color of Change, Move On, quoting Moore's tweets and Moyers article in The Populist, reminding listeners that Moyers was a loyal LBJ press secretary during the bombing of Vietnam and has never apologized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Tue
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Feb 18
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC