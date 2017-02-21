Takes on the World: Jeff Blankfort: N...

Takes on the World: Jeff Blankfort: News/Op: Liberals Hypocrisy re Russia, Segment 1

Read more: A-Infos Radio Project

Blankfort opens noting this is 3rd anniversary of success of US orchestrated coup in Ukraine, when Yanukovich fled Kiev, then attacks NPR for pushing non-stop for confrontation with Russia as it did for war on Iraq. He then goes on to rip Michael Moore, Bill Moyers and the liberal organizations and websites that are demanding, like them, a special commission to investigate alleged Russian meddling in US election: Common Cause, Common Dreams, AlterNet, Color of Change, Move On, quoting Moore's tweets and Moyers article in The Populist, reminding listeners that Moyers was a loyal LBJ press secretary during the bombing of Vietnam and has never apologized.

Chicago, IL

