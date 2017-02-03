Syrian family reunited at JFK despite travel ban

Fadi Kassar hugs his daughters Hnan, 8, and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than 2 years as his wife Razan watches on. President Trump's ban on Syrians entering the US is not ironclad-on Thursday, a mother and her two daughters from the war-torn country were able to land at Kennedy Airport, where they enjoyed a tearful reunion.

