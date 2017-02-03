Syrian family reunited at JFK despite...

Syrian family reunited at JFK despite travel ban

17 hrs ago

Fadi Kassar hugs his daughters Hnan, 8, and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than 2 years as his wife Razan watches on. President Trump's ban on Syrians entering the US is not ironclad-on Thursday, a mother and her two daughters from the war-torn country were able to land at Kennedy Airport, where they enjoyed a tearful reunion.

Ukraine

