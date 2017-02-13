Svetlana Alexievich: There Transpire Serious Things, Which We Are Not Aware Of
Belarusian writer and Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich called the authorities' actions in respect of the Ukrainian writer Sergei Zhadan to be "bad signs", UNN reports. "These are bad signs - Belarus is afraid of someone, it is not independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|28 min
|romant
|5,454
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,844
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,443
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|15 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ...
|15 hr
|CRIMINAL RUSSIA
|8
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|19 hr
|West is the Best
|156
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC