Shelling flares up in east Ukraine ah...

Shelling flares up in east Ukraine ahead of Trump's call to Kiev

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017. Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on armoured personnel carriers near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 36 min RUSSIA RULES 5,423
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 2 hr Porky is a ciminal 89
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 3 hr George 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Teddy 1,692
News The United States abandons Ukraine 13 hr George 6
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 13 hr George 5
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr Enter 6,424
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC