Separating Putin and Assad Won't Work
Our domestic political squabbles can seem petty and trivial when weighed against the horror of what is unfolding in Syria. Amnesty International has just issued a horrifying report alleging that between 2011 and 2015 as many as 13,000 suspected opponents of the Bashar Assad regime were secretly hanged at just one regime prison, known as Saydnaya.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|Teddy
|1,767
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|19 min
|George
|7
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|24 min
|George
|17
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|28 min
|George
|6,431
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|31 min
|George
|114
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Obama and Ukraine
|18 hr
|Advents
|1
