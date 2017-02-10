Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended up dead

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suspected to be behind the assassinations of at least ten politicians, journalists and lawyers critical of his government. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP NOBODY knows if or when Russian activist and writer Vladmir Kara-Murza will emerge from the coma he slipped into last week following his suspected poisoning with an "unknown substance".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.