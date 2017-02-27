Russian frigate heads to Mediterranea...

Russian frigate heads to Mediterranean on Syria mission - source

Feb 27 The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters. The source did not provide further details.

