Russian Federation now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports
According to Putin's decree, Moscow will temporarily recognize identity documents, diplomas, birth and marriage certificates, and vehicle registration plates issued in the two Ukrainian regions. It listed the territories concerned as the self-declared Lugansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic .
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,484
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
