Russian Federation now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to Putin's decree, Moscow will temporarily recognize identity documents, diplomas, birth and marriage certificates, and vehicle registration plates issued in the two Ukrainian regions. It listed the territories concerned as the self-declared Lugansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic .

