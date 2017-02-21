Russia, Ukraine clash over tribute to UN ambassador12 min ago
Russia and Ukraine clashed over a UN Security Council tribute to long-serving Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin whose death has triggered an outpouring of grief at the world body. Council ambassadors yesterday observed a minute of silence in honor of Churkin and took turns addressing the chamber in the tribute to the 64-year-old diplomat who was Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a decade.
