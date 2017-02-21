Russia, Ukraine clash over tribute to...

Russia, Ukraine clash over tribute to UN ambassador12 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Russia and Ukraine clashed over a UN Security Council tribute to long-serving Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin whose death has triggered an outpouring of grief at the world body. Council ambassadors yesterday observed a minute of silence in honor of Churkin and took turns addressing the chamber in the tribute to the 64-year-old diplomat who was Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 16 hr George 1,892
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 17 hr Reply 5,487
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr George 6,470
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
Forums removed Feb 18 Cassandra_ 2
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... Feb 17 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC