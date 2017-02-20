Russia Announces Another Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine Amid Tensions With West

Russian Federation denies involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine, despite what Kyiv and Western nations say is overwhelming evidence that it has sent substantial numbers of troops and weapons across the border to support separatist forces. The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine met on Saturday in Munich and agreed to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from today in eastern Ukraine with Russia's Sergei Lavrov calling it a "positive" development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.