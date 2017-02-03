Russia and Hungary want ease of sanctions while bombs rain on Ukraine
Budapest: While Donald Trump was busy antagonising Iran, offending Australia and insulting Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vladimir Putin made a quick, businesslike visit to his best friend in Europe and showed how he intends to defend Russia's interests in this new age of uncertainty. Mr Putin's talks with Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban coincided with a flare-up of the war in Ukraine .
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,656
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Enter
|6,422
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|8 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|82
|Kremlin says Kiev undermined peace deal with ea...
|8 hr
|About time
|1
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|9 hr
|About time
|1
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|14 hr
|George
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
