Roman Bezsmertnyi: Belarusians Are Tr...

Roman Bezsmertnyi: Belarusians Are Tried-And-Tested Guerrillas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Charter97

Former ambassador of Ukraine in Belarus, former member of the contact group on the talks in Minsk Bezsmertnyi told "Komsomolskaya Pravda in Ukraine" about what is happening in the Belarusian-Russian relations. - It is related to the fact that Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia have a common customs border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr romant 5,483
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... 16 hr George 4
Forums removed 22 hr Cassandra_ 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 22 hr Cassandra_ 1,884
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri Enter 6,467
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri George 1,145
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... Fri George 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC