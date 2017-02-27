REVEALED: Paul Manafort's daughters t...

REVEALED: Paul Manafort's daughters thought Trump was a joke...

Read more: The Raw Story

Paul Manafort's daughters thought his campaign work for Donald Trump was a joke, according to hacked phone records - but they were genuinely terrified of his role in propping up Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovych. Stolen text messages posted on a darknet website run by a hacktivist collective show Manafort's daughters worrying about the ethical and safety consequences of his work for the Russia-backed Yanukovych, and they teased about his efforts with the Trump campaign, reported Politico .

Chicago, IL

