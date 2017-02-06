Rebels in Ukraine say commander is killed in a car bombing
Fighting in eastern Ukraine sharply escalated this week. Ukraine's military said several soldiers were killed over ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Reply
|5,429
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|Reply
|103
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|George
|1,742
|Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum...
|7 hr
|PEACE IN OUR TIME
|2
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Reply
|21
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|10 hr
|George
|11
|5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find co...
|10 hr
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC