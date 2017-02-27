Putin's Balkan Terror Plot Exposed
Southeastern Europe is entering a period of renewed instability after almost two decades of relative tranquility. As I explained in a recent column , the disastrous wars that followed the collapse of Yugoslavia in 1991 solved some political problems but created others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|18 hr
|About time
|171
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Advents
|208
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|20 hr
|Advents
|488
|Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court
|20 hr
|Advents
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|20 hr
|Advents
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|2brosewilder
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC