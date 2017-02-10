Prominent Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave

PanARMENIAN.Net - A noted Ukrainian poet and novelist says he was seized by security agents in the middle of the night while visiting the capital of Belarus and ordered to leave the country, The Associated Press reports. In a posting on a social media website, Serhiy Zhadan said Saturday, February 11 that police confronted him in his hotel room in Minsk about 2 a.m. "Nothing was explained ... I had to spend the night in a cell," he wrote.

